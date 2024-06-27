YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in June

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.