Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $624.33

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 624.33 ($7.92) and traded as high as GBX 635.76 ($8.07). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 624 ($7.92), with a volume of 34,638 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 624.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 681.91. The company has a market capitalization of £144.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

