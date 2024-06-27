Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.
Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.
Further Reading
