Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 23,939 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $428,508.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $93,460.05.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,321. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zai Lab by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 278,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

See Also

