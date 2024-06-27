Zcash (ZEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.11 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $20.61 or 0.00033389 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $336.55 million and approximately $42.11 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.