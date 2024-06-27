Zcash (ZEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.11 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $20.61 or 0.00033389 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $336.55 million and approximately $42.11 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00041320 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010763 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.