ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $465,182.80 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

