Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ZVRA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.96. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,674,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

