ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 0.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 1,245,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,473,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

