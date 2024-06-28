10,170 Shares in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 524.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $27.00. 970,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821 in the last three months. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

