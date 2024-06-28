166 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
VGT traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $576.21. 380,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
