180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 27,289 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NIO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 21,581,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,526,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

