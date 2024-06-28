180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,365 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PL. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 1.6 %

PL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 310,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.77.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.