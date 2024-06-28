180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,444. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 233.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

