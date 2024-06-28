180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BALL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.28. 1,023,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

