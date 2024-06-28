180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. 1,229,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,636. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.