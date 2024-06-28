180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 393.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,115. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

