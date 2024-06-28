180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,293,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 902,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,946,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.94. 1,533,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

