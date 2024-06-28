180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.52 on Friday, hitting $786.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $777.90 and a 200-day moving average of $792.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

