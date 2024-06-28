180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,216 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $9,836,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. 1,640,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,132. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

