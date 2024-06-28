180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,656 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,045,000 after acquiring an additional 507,193 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 322,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,717. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.