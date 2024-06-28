180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 573 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL remained flat at $22.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,169. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

