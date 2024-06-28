180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,612 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 320,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 718,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,581. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

