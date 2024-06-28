180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after acquiring an additional 575,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,984,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after buying an additional 149,353 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 185,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.