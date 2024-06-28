180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 351.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $213.61. The company had a trading volume of 437,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,671. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day moving average is $201.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

