180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,462 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $57.80. 393,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,789. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

