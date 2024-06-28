2,212 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after buying an additional 536,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,374. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $159.84.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

