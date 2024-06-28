2,240 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DIS traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.24. 8,911,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,383,404. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

