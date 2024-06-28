302,724 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 302,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,302,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.30% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after buying an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of H traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.90. 641,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,022. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.69.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

