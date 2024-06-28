3,150 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $14,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 2,952.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 75,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 73,432 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in OSI Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,548,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $907,601.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $907,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.52. 178,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,112. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $145.24. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.04.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.