3,865 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $71.15. 1,038,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,687. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

