432,186 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 432,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,903,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 1.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 99,302 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 21,495 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

