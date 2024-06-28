52,500 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,675,000. KLA makes up 4.5% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $825.96. 361,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,916. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $876.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $755.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.