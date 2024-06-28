61,200 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.63. 6,955,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

