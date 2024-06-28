658 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $550.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $551.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.62. The stock has a market cap of $475.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

