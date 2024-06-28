9,622 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

