9,807 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 312,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 288,479 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

