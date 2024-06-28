AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAON in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get AAON alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AAON by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 218,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.