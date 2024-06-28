Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Abacus Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Abacus Group

In other news, insider Sally Herman purchased 42,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,913.35 ($33,275.57). Insiders own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

