Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Abacus Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at Abacus Group
In other news, insider Sally Herman purchased 42,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,913.35 ($33,275.57). Insiders own 52.22% of the company’s stock.
Abacus Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.