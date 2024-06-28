Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $6.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Accolade stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 7,064,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Accolade has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $308.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Accolade by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

