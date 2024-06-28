Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.750-15.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of AYI traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.57. 480,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

