Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 10,340 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.26% of Colliers International Group worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.65. 95,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

