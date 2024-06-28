Addenda Capital Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 204,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 57,134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 32.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 575.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,443,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,840,477. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

