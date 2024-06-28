Addenda Capital Inc. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,326,000 after buying an additional 45,082,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,424,000 after buying an additional 4,035,394 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,081,000 after buying an additional 740,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 734,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 416,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Separately, Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

