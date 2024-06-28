Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stantec worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Stantec by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 245,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 120,273 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stantec by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 858,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,379. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.