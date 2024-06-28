Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $162.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,969,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,948,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a PE ratio of 242.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

