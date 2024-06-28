Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $144.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.