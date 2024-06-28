AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Down 4%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 666,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,049,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSOS. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

