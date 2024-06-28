AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.180-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.5 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.20.

Shares of AVAV opened at $177.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.77. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

