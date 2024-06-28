Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. 490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 760.32% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

