AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.27

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 1019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

AGC Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.64.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

